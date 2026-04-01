6 Series GT vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt Gle [2020-2023] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 91.2 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.