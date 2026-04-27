6 Series GT vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt Glc [2019-2023] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 58.6 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.