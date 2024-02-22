In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 630i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.3 to 18.6 kmpl mileage. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. 6 Series GT vs GLA Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt Gla Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 67.9 Lakhs ₹ 50.5 Lakhs Mileage 13.3 to 18.6 kmpl 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4