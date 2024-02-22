In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 630i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200.
6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.3 to 18.6 kmpl mileage.
GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs GLA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|Gla
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 50.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.3 to 18.6 kmpl
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4