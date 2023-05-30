6 Series GT vs C-Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt C-coupe Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 80.17 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 2996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 6

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.