6 Series GT vs AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 83.1 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 9.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 2996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.