6 Series GT vs AMG A35 Limousine Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt Amg a35 limousine Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 57.6 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 13.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1991 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.