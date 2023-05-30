In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs AMG A35 Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|Amg a35 limousine
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|₹ 57.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|13.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4