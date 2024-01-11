In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 630i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs 98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. 6 Series GT: 1998 cc engine, 13.32 kmpl mileage. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 14.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less