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BMW 6 Series GT vs Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs A-Class Limousine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt A-class limousine
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 73.5 Lakhs₹ 46.05 Lakhs
Mileage13.32 to 18.65 kmpl17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1332 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

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6 Series GT
BMW 6 Series GT
630i M Sport
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹46.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 6 Series GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Rear Seats
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Infotainment System Main Menu
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Seat Adjustments Control
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm 270 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.32 kmpl17.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I41.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Driving Range
906 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5 seconds8.3
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.15 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double-track Control Arm AxleMcPherson Struts
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleTorsion-Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R19205 / 55 R17
Bootspace
610 litres405
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres-
Length
5091 mm4549
Ground Clearance
138 mm-
Wheelbase
3070 mm2729
Height
1538 mm1446
Kerb Weight
1795 kg 1385 kg
Width
2158 mm1796
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
166+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, Ivory White / Black, Ivory White / Dark Coffee, Mokka / Black, Cognac / BlackBlack with Carbon Fibre Trim, Macchiato Beige / Black with Walnut Wood Trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,93,49351,45,434
Ex-Showroom Price
73,50,00046,05,000
RTO
7,45,3304,70,830
Insurance
1,97,66369,104
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,78,2591,10,595

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