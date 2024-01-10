Saved Articles

BMW 6 Series GT vs Lexus RX

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

6 Series GT
BMW 6 Series GT
630i M Sport
₹67.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550 rpm242 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.32-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42.5L A25A-FXS
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
905.76-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
23
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,60,1051,09,93,381
Ex-Showroom Price
68,50,00095,80,000
RTO
7,14,00010,12,000
Insurance
2,95,6054,00,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,68,9442,36,290

