6 Series GT vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt Range rover velar [2017-2023] Brand BMW Land Rover Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 79.87 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.