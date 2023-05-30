In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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