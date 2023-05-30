6 Series GT vs X5 [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt X5 [2019-2023] Brand BMW BMW Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 75.5 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 2993 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 6

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and BMW X5 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.