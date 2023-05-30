6 Series GT vs X4 [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt X4 [2019-2023] Brand BMW BMW Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 65.1 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 14.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and BMW X4 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.