In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and BMW X4 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs X4 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4