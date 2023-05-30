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BMW 6 Series GT vs BMW X4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and BMW X4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, BMW X4 Price starts at Rs. 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs X4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt X4
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 73.5 Lakhs₹ 96.2 Lakhs
Mileage13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 10.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc2998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46

Filters
6 Series GT
BMW 6 Series GT
630i M Sport
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
X4
BMW X4
xDrive M40i
₹96.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 6 Series GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.32 kmpl10.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4B48 Turbocharged I4
Driving Range
906 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5 seconds4.9 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.15 metres6.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-track Control Arm AxleDouble-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut Axle
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleFive-link Axle
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R19275 / 40 R20
Bootspace
610 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres-
Length
5091 mm4754 mm
Ground Clearance
138 mm-
Wheelbase
3070 mm2864 mm
Height
1538 mm1620 mm
Kerb Weight
1795 kg-
Width
2158 mm1927 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedIlluminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
1616
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, Ivory White / Black, Ivory White / Dark Coffee, Mokka / Black, Cognac / BlackAluminum rhombicle dark
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,93,4931,10,38,923
Ex-Showroom Price
73,50,00096,20,000
RTO
7,45,33010,16,000
Insurance
1,97,6634,02,423
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,78,2592,37,269

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