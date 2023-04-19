6 Series GT vs X3 M40i Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt X3 m40i Brand BMW BMW Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 86.5 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 10.49 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 2998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 6

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and BMW X3 M40i, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.