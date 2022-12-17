In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and BMW X3 M, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs X3 M Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|X3 m
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|₹ 99.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|13.17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6