In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and BMW M2 [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs M2 [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|M2 [2018-2022]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|11.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6