In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and BMW i4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport and BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs i4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|I4
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|483 -590 km/charge
|Mileage
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|70.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)