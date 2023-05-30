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BMW 6 Series GT vs BMW i4

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and BMW i4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport and BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs i4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt I4
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 73.5 Lakhs₹ 72.5 Lakhs
Range-483 -590 km/charge
Mileage13.32 to 18.65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-70.2 kWh
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)

Filters
6 Series GT
BMW 6 Series GT
630i M Sport
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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i4
BMW i4
eDrive35 M Sport
₹72.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 6 Series GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Rear Left View
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.32 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4Electric
Driving Range
906 Km483 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5 seconds6 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.15 metres6.25 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19245 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double-track Control Arm AxleDouble-joint Spring Strut with Hydraulically Damped Torque Strut Bearing
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleFive-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R19225 / 45 R18
Bootspace
610 litres470 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres-
Length
5091 mm4783 mm
Ground Clearance
138 mm125 mm
Wheelbase
3070 mm2856 mm
Height
1538 mm1448 mm
Kerb Weight
1795 kg2050 kg
Width
2158 mm1852 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNot Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesOptional
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
1617
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch14.9 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)14 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, Ivory White / Black, Ivory White / Dark Coffee, Mokka / Black, Cognac / BlackBlack & Biege
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,93,49375,86,228
Ex-Showroom Price
73,50,00072,50,000
RTO
7,45,33029,000
Insurance
1,97,6633,06,728
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,78,2591,63,057

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