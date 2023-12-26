Saved Articles

BMW 5 Series vs Volvo XC90

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW 5 Series and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

5 Series
BMW 5 Series
530i M Sport
₹63.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC90
Volvo XC90
D5 Inscription
₹88.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.8215.38
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250180
Engine Type
2.0L B48 Turbocharged I42.0L Drive-E Turbocharged Diesel I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
10081092
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.17.6
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,79,4391,03,94,640
Ex-Showroom Price
63,40,00088,90,000
RTO
6,63,00011,17,580
Insurance
2,75,9393,86,560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,56,4632,23,421

