5 Series [2021-2024] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 5 series [2021-2024] Xc40 recharge Brand BMW Volvo Price ₹ 63.4 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1995 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.