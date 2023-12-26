Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Cars5 Series vs Vellfire [2020-2023]

BMW 5 Series vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW 5 Series and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Filters
5 Series
BMW 5 Series
530i M Sport
₹63.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.8216.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.0L B48 Turbocharged I4Petrol Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1008948
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,79,4391,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
63,40,00089,90,000
RTO
6,63,0008,99,030
Insurance
2,75,9393,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,56,4632,19,016

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]null | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997.0 cc to 2996.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic76.57 - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023] vs Defender
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]null | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jaguar F-Type1997.0 to 5000.0 | Petrol | Automatic97.97 - 2.61 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023] vs F-Type

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The 5-door Thar will come with a new set of alloy wheels. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ARUNKMK)
    Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted once again, will launch next year
    26 Dec 2023
    The Mahindra Thar 5 door is slated to arrive in 2024 and will be a lifestyle vehicle positioned above the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh mark
    Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing with production-ready wheels, launch in 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    Following some easy yet highly useful tips can enhance your driving experience. Take the pledge to be a better driver in 2024.
    New Year 2024 resolution: Let's be a better driver
    25 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip | All Things Auto
    27 Jun 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     