BMW 5 Series vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 5 Series and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

5 Series vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 5 series Fortuner legender
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 63.4 Lakhs₹ 43.66 Lakhs
Mileage14.8 to 20.3 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc2755 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44
5 Series
BMW 5 Series
530i M Sport
₹63.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹43.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.8214.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.0L B48 Turbocharged I41GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
10081152 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.110.4 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,79,43951,20,481
Ex-Showroom Price
63,40,00043,66,000
RTO
6,63,0005,56,080
Insurance
2,75,9391,97,901
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,56,4631,10,059

    Latest News

    Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are best-sellers in their respective segment in Indian car market.
    Toyota reports solid wholesales growth in February, Innova and Fortuner remain strong
    1 Mar 2024
    The Japanese government is considering revoking certification for specific diesel engines produced by Toyota.
    Toyota faces penalties in Japan over emissions-cheating diesel engines
    22 Feb 2024
    The Jimny that is being sold in Indonesia is being built in India.
    Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny launched in Indonesia. Check what's different
    20 Feb 2024
    A video posted by @rajeshhimalayan shows a camouflaged Thar five-door struggling to navigate a muddy sideroad.
    Confirmed: Mahindra Thar 5-door to get RWD powertrain on higher variants
    28 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip | All Things Auto
    27 Jun 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     