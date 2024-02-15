In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 5 Series and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 5 Series Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 530i M Sport and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid.
5 Series: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage.
Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
5 Series vs Camry Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|5 series
|Camry
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 63.4 Lakhs
|₹ 46.17 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|958
|Mileage
|14.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|19.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|245 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-