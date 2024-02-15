In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 5 Series and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 5 Series and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 5 Series Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 530i M Sport and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. 5 Series: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. 5 Series vs Camry Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 5 series Camry Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 63.4 Lakhs ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Range - 958 Mileage 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl 19.1 kmpl Battery Capacity - 245 Volt Engine Capacity 1995 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -