BMW 5 Series vs Toyota Camry

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 5 Series and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

5 Series vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 5 series Camry
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 63.4 Lakhs₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Range-958
Mileage14.8 to 20.3 kmpl19.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity-245 Volt
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--
5 Series
BMW 5 Series
530i M Sport
₹63.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Camry
Toyota Camry
Hybrid
₹46.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.8219.16
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.0L B48 Turbocharged I4Petrol-Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1008958
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,79,43952,34,691
Ex-Showroom Price
63,40,00046,17,000
RTO
6,63,0004,72,030
Insurance
2,75,9391,45,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,56,4631,12,513

