5 Series [2021-2024] vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 5 series [2021-2024] 718 Brand BMW Porsche Price ₹ 63.4 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1988 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.