In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 5 Series and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 5 Series Price starts at Rs 63.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 530i M Sport, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs 93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel. 5 Series: 1998 cc engine, 14.82 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1998 cc engine, 15.2 kmpl mileage.