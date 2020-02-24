HT Auto
5 Series
BMW 5 Series
530i M Sport
₹63.40 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2
₹6.79 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.8218.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.0L B48 Turbocharged I4Smartstream G 1.2
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1008828
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,79,4397,89,101
Ex-Showroom Price
63,40,0006,89,000
RTO
6,63,00048,230
Insurance
2,75,93931,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,56,46316,535
Expert Reviews
Verdict

BMW recently launched its new 5 Series in India starting at 62,90,000 (ex-showroom). It is available in one petrol and two diesel variants. HT Auto takes out the petrol unit (BMW 530i M Sport) for a spin to see what has changed.

BMW 5 Series: First Drive Review
