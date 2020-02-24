|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|350 Nm @ 1450 rpm
|115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.82
|18.4
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|248 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|250
|-
|Engine Type
|2.0L B48 Turbocharged I4
|Smartstream G 1.2
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|1008
|828
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.1
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹72,79,439
|₹7,89,101
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹63,40,000
|₹6,89,000
|RTO
|₹6,63,000
|₹48,230
|Insurance
|₹2,75,939
|₹31,600
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,56,463
|₹16,535
BMW recently launched its new 5 Series in India starting at ₹62,90,000 (ex-showroom). It is available in one petrol and two diesel variants. HT Auto takes out the petrol unit (BMW 530i M Sport) for a spin to see what has changed.