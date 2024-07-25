In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] and Jeep Wrangler, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport, Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
5 Series [2021-2024] vs Wrangler Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|5 series [2021-2024]
|Wrangler
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 63.4 Lakhs
|₹ 67.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4