In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] and BMW Z4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport, BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
5 Series [2021-2024] vs Z4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|5 series [2021-2024]
|Z4
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 63.4 Lakhs
|₹ 90.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|12.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|2998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6