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HomeCompare Cars5 Series [2021-2024] vs X6

BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] vs BMW X6

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] and BMW X6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport and BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
5 Series [2021-2024] vs X6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 5 series [2021-2024] X6
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 63.4 Lakhs₹ 1.78 Cr
Range--
Mileage14.8 to 20.3 kmpl7.89 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
5 Series [2021-2024]
BMW 5 Series [2021-2024]
530i M Sport
₹63.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic
Mileage (ARAI)
14.827.89 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.0L B48 Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1008-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.14.3
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC4395 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
6.0312 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18275 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleFive-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspension
Front Suspension
Double Track Control Arm AxleDouble-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspension
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R18315 / 35 R21
Length
49634960 mm
Wheelbase
29752975 mm
Height
14671700 mm
Width
18682004 mm
Bootspace
530580 L
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Seats
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6883 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsTrip Meter with 2
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Optional-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch Screen
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, Cognac / Black, Black with Aluminium Rhombicle Smoke Grey and Pearl Chrome Trim-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,79,4392,03,40,978
Ex-Showroom Price
63,40,0001,77,90,000
RTO
6,63,00018,33,000
Insurance
2,75,9397,17,478
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,56,4634,37,206

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