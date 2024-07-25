In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] and BMW X6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport and BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
5 Series [2021-2024] vs X6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|5 series [2021-2024]
|X6
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 63.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|14.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|7.89 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-