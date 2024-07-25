In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] and BMW X4 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport, BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
5 Series [2021-2024] vs X4 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|5 series [2021-2024]
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 63.4 Lakhs
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4