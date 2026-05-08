In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] and BMW M2 [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport, BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
5 Series [2021-2024] vs M2 [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|5 series [2021-2024]
|M2 [2018-2022]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 63.4 Lakhs
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|11.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6