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HomeCompare Cars5 Series [2021-2024] vs iX1

BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] vs BMW iX1

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] and BMW iX1, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport and BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
5 Series [2021-2024] vs iX1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 5 series [2021-2024] Ix1
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 63.4 Lakhs₹ 66.9 Lakhs
Range-417 km/charge
Mileage14.8 to 20.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-66.4 kWh
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-6.3 hours

Filters
5 Series [2021-2024]
BMW 5 Series [2021-2024]
530i M Sport
₹63.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm494 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.82-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm308.43bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.0L B48 Turbocharged I4Electric
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1008417 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.15.6 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.03-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle-
Front Suspension
Double Track Control Arm Axle-
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R18-
Length
4963-
Wheelbase
2975-
Height
1467-
Width
1868-
Bootspace
530-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way4 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+12
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, Cognac / Black, Black with Aluminium Rhombicle Smoke Grey and Pearl Chrome Trim-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,79,43970,04,633
Ex-Showroom Price
63,40,00066,90,000
RTO
6,63,00029,000
Insurance
2,75,9392,85,133
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,56,4631,50,556

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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4 Feb 2025
The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
New-gen BMW 5 Series LWB launched In India, priced At 72.90 Lakh
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The new BMW 5 Series LWB gets more legroom and reclining seats, along with a bigger boot and is offered in India in the sole 530Li petrol variant.
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  News

Latest Videos

Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
26 Jul 2024
BMW 530i M Sport boasts of a 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series: First Drive Review
14 Jul 2021
The BMW X1 LWB Electric has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase electric SUV launched at Auto Expo 2025. Check price range, battery, features
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The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
25 Jul 2024
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
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