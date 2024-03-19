3 Series Gran Limousine vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series gran limousine Xc40 recharge Brand BMW Volvo Price ₹ 60.6 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1995 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.