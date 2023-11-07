3 Series Gran Limousine vs S60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series gran limousine S60 Brand BMW Volvo Price ₹ 60.6 Lakhs ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Mileage 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl 14.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.