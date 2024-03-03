Saved Articles

HT Auto
3 Series Gran Limousine vs Fortuner Legender

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

3 Series Gran Limousine vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series gran limousine Fortuner legender
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 57.9 Lakhs₹ 43.66 Lakhs
Mileage15.39 to 19.61 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
330Li M Sport
₹57.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹43.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.39 kmpl14.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I41GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Driving Range
908 Km1152 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.2 seconds10.4 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph190 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,53,22951,20,481
Ex-Showroom Price
57,90,00043,66,000
RTO
6,08,0005,56,080
Insurance
2,54,7291,97,901
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,43,0031,10,059
Expert Rating
-

