In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 330Li M Sport, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender.
3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage.
Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series Gran Limousine vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
