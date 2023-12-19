In 2023 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs 57.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 330Li M Sport, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs 69.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base.
3 Series Gran Limousine: 1998 cc engine, 15.39 kmpl mileage.
Macan: 1984 cc engine, 12.35 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
