3 Series Gran Limousine vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series gran limousine 718 Brand BMW Porsche Price ₹ 60.6 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.