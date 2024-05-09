In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series Gran Limousine vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series gran limousine
|Countryman
|Brand
|BMW
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 60.6 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.39 to 19.61 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4