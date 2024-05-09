3 Series Gran Limousine vs Cooper Convertible Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series gran limousine Cooper convertible Brand BMW MINI Price ₹ 60.6 Lakhs ₹ 44 Lakhs Mileage 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.