3 Series Gran Limousine vs clubman Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series gran limousine Clubman Brand BMW Mini Price ₹ 60.6 Lakhs ₹ 41.9 Lakhs Mileage 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.