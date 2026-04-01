3 Series Gran Limousine vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series gran limousine Gle [2020-2023] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 60.6 Lakhs ₹ 91.2 Lakhs Mileage 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.