In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 330Li M Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200.
3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage.
GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series Gran Limousine vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less