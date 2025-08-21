In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport and Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series Gran Limousine vs NX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series gran limousine
|Nx
|Brand
|BMW
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 60.6 Lakhs
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|997 km/charge
|Mileage
|15.39 to 19.61 kmpl
|17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.6 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-