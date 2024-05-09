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BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine vs Lexus ES

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series Gran Limousine vs ES Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series gran limousine Es
BrandBMWLexus
Price₹ 60.6 Lakhs₹ 89.99 Lakhs
Range-580 km/charge
Mileage15.39 to 19.61 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-74.4 kWh
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)

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3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
330Li M Sport
₹60.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm438 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
15.39 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm338 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Driving Range
908 km580 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.2 seconds5.5s
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc
Max Speed
250 kmph200 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R18 235/45R2
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight aluminium-steel constructionMulti Link
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring-strut axle in lightweight aluminium-steel construction, hydraulically damped torque strut bearingsconstructionMcpherson Stru
Rear Tyres
255 / 40 R18 235/45R2
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres-
Length
4823 mm5145 mm
Wheelbase
2961 mm2950 mm
Height
1441 mm1575 mm
Width
2068 mm1920 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesPowered
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
YesPanaromic
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredYes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
38 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000200000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
1617 Speakers, Front & Rear
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streamingyes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)Yes
Interior Colours
Fine-wood trim ash Grey-Brown-
Ventilated Seats
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,88,5551,03,31,876
Ex-Showroom Price
60,60,00089,99,000
RTO
6,16,3309,53,900
Insurance
1,11,7253,78,476
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,45,9122,22,072
Expert Rating
-

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