|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|400 Nm @ 1550 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic, Paddle Shift
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15.39 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Engine Type
|B48 Turbocharged I4
|-
|Driving Range
|908 Km
|528 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.2 seconds
|5.2 seconds
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Max Speed
|250 Kmph
|260 kmph
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹66,53,229
|₹62,86,832
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹57,90,000
|₹59,95,000
|RTO
|₹6,08,000
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹2,54,729
|₹2,58,332
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,43,003
|₹1,35,128