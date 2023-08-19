In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Jaguar F-Pace, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport, Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series Gran Limousine vs F-Pace Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series gran limousine
|F-pace
|Brand
|BMW
|Jaguar
|Price
|₹ 60.6 Lakhs
|₹ 72.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.39 to 19.61 kmpl
|12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4