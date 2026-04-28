3 Series Gran Limousine vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series gran limousine Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Brand BMW Hyundai Price ₹ 60.6 Lakhs ₹ 46.05 Lakhs Range - 631 km/charge Mileage 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 72.6 kWh Engine Capacity 1995 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.