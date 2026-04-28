In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series Gran Limousine vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series gran limousine
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Brand
|BMW
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 60.6 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|631 km/charge
|Mileage
|15.39 to 19.61 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72.6 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)