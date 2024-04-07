In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 330Li M Sport and BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. 3 Series Gran Limousine vs Seal Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series gran limousine Seal Brand BMW BYD Price ₹ 57.9 Lakhs ₹ 41 Lakhs Range - 510-650 km/charge Mileage 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 61.44 kWh Engine Capacity 1995 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)