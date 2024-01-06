In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and BMW X3 M40i, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and BMW X3 M40i, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs 57.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 330Li M Sport, BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs 86.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1998 cc engine, 15.39 kmpl mileage. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less