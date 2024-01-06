Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Cars3 Series Gran Limousine vs X3 M40i

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine vs BMW X3 M40i

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and BMW X3 M40i, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Filters
3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
330Li M Sport
₹57.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X3 M40i
BMW X3 M40i
xDrive
₹86.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550 rpm500 Nm @ 1900 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.39 kmpl10.49 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm355 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4B58 Turbocharged I6
Driving Range
908 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.2 seconds4.9 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,53,22999,34,518
Ex-Showroom Price
57,90,00086,50,000
RTO
6,08,0009,19,000
Insurance
2,54,7293,65,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,43,0032,13,531

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted ahead of launch. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    2024 Yamaha R15 in new Vivid Magenta Metallic colour scheme.
    Yamaha R15 & FZ-range gets new colourways. Check them out
    9 Jan 2024
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure was spotted testing in India for the first time hinting at a launch later this year
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in India for the first time
    7 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in new Dapper Green colour scheme.
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets two new colourways
    5 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    View all
     