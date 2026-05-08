In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and BMW M2 [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport, BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series Gran Limousine vs M2 [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series gran limousine
|M2 [2018-2022]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 60.6 Lakhs
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.39 to 19.61 kmpl
|11.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6