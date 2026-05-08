3 Series Gran Limousine vs M2 [2018-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series gran limousine M2 [2018-2022] Brand BMW BMW Price ₹ 60.6 Lakhs ₹ 83.4 Lakhs Mileage 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl 11.11 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 2979 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 6

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and BMW M2 [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport, BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.